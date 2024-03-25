Northeast Ohio has a range of eclipse festivals to choose from

Northeast Ohioans will have a variety of options for how and where they view and celebrate the solar eclipse on April 8, including fairs and festivals planned for the day.

One event is Solarfest, hosted by the Lorain County Fairgrounds, taking place over the days leading up to and including the eclipse.

“We’re having a three-day event,” Charise Nikel, office manager and fair secretary for the Lorain County Fairgrounds, said. “You can start camping on Saturday, April 6, come on Sunday and the eclipse is on the eighth.”

Nickel said that they are planning a variety of events and activities throughout the weekend leading up to the Monday eclipse. This event will have a disc jockey, tarot card readings and a Magic the Gathering tournament, which is a type of card collection game.

“Monday, we do have activities,” Nickel said. “We have a girl who does the STEM program and some of the 4H clubs. There will be more activities focused on the actual eclipse and explaining it.”

Tickets are $10, and camping is available for an additional fee.

Sandusky is putting on a week-long festival full of educational activities for children and culminates in a music festival from April 5 to April 8.

“The larger eclipse event is called the Total Eclipse of Sundusky,” Destination Sandusky Executive Director McKenzie Spriggs said. “[It’s] basically a cosmic series of festivities that include everything from education to a bunch of jeeps coming together, which is the four by four, to a music festival for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the eclipse.”

Spriggs said that Sandusky signed a proclamation for the city to change its name to Sundusky prior to the event.

“We’re really proud of the work that’s been happening in Sandusky for the last decade,” Spriggs said. “In 2023, we were named one of the seven best places to actually view the solar eclipse from Outside magazine. So, it’s just kind of all these things coming together with this once in a lifetime opportunity to witness something as magical as a total solar eclipse.”

Lakeside Chautauqua is hosting a free total eclipse celebration April 5 through April 8.

“Lakeside Chautauqua is creating a family experience during the solar eclipse weekend for all ages,” said Gretchen Colon, vice president of marketing and advancement at Lakeside. “The experience starts on Friday and runs through the solar eclipse on Monday.”

The event will include scavenger hunts, space-themed movie nights and craft corners for kids where they can learn more about the eclipse.

“This event is really exciting,” Colon said. “Creating a whole family experience for this once in a lifetime experience is going to be a lot of fun. There’s going to be a lot of enriching moments and learning at Lake Chautauqua.”

Free protective eyewear will be available at each of these events while supplies last.