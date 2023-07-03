Why East Liberty is losing its fireworks show

The Logan County village of East Liberty is best known for its Honda plant that employs about 2,800 people.

It’s also known for an elaborate fireworks show, although that could soon change.

“It’s just one of those things that as we have aged, we’re having a little bit more difficulty,” said Melony Baker, a member of the Perry Township Events Committee.

The committee organizes the annual, day-long festivities that end with a fireworks show. This year’s display on July 8 is expected to be their last. The committee raises the $18,000 to $20,000 used to buy the fireworks every year, but Baker says it’s getting harder.

“The committee is getting older and we have difficulty with the fundraising in order to put the fireworks on,” Baker said.

“Several of the committee members are snowbirds and are not here in the winter, and it’s difficult to come up with fundraisers to get the money to set off a beautiful show,” Baker said.

When asked if this is a generational issue with the next generation not being as eager to volunteer, Baker said “younger people don’t have time.”

Baker says the fireworks show could still be saved if enough people step in to fill the shoes of departing committee members. She also says it’s not clear if the other events associated with the village’s Independence Day celebration will remain. Those include a parade, vendor and craft show, pony rides and a power wheels kids’ derby.

“I’m not sure that it would be an event that people would attend without our beautiful fireworks,” Baker said.