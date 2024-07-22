WYSO’S Eichelberger Center for Community Voices hires new director

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH, July 22, 2024 — Will Davis, a veteran audio storyteller and instructor, will take the reins at WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices on August 1.

Davis has nearly 30 years of teaching and audio production experience, including at Wright State University where he helped launch the New Media incubator, at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he created the school’s podcasting program, and at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, where he edited the “Veterans' Voices" series and was a content producer on other series.

“I have been fascinated with stories and the spoken word since I was a child,” said Davis, who was born and raised in Ohio. “I used to record my own stories on a tape recorder. I can’t wait to help others with that same passion get their stories out into the world.”

Veteran audio storyteller and instructor, Will Davis, will take the reins at WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices on August 1.



Davis’s passion is evident in his work history. While at UTC, he worked with NPR’s acclaimed “StoryCorps” series to record voices from Chattanooga for “Tennessee Valley StoryCorps.” He oversaw the creation of Tennessee Valley Across the Table and Tennessee Valley Crossroads, two student-led podcasts inspired by StoryCorps’' One Small Step initiative. And he facilitated student productions of “Stories from The Big9” in honor of Black History Month and “We Care Now: A Podcast for Ed Johnson,” the story of a Black man falsely accused of rape and lynched on Chattanooga's Walnut Street Bridge in 1906.

Davis has also contributed stories to renowned media outlets such as Audible, NPR, and StoryCorps, as well as to popular podcasts such as “Criminal,” “Planet Money” and “This American Life.”

In his role as director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, Davis will develop strategic growth plans for the Center, identify opportunities for deeper community engagement, and continue to work with local audio storytellers to produce compelling, important audio stories.

Said WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis, “Will is a gifted teacher, audio producer, editor and storyteller. We are thrilled that he is going to lead this essential division of WYSO into its next phase.”

