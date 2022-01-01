WYSO Presents: Ira Glass at the Schuster Center.

Ira Glass is the creator, producer & host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program with millions of listeners around the world. Using audio clips, music, and video, Ira Glass delivers a unique talk; sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling. During his presentation, Ira Glass will mix stories live onstage and help his audience better follow the creative process of one of our foremost storytellers.

Glass began his career as an intern at National Public Radio’s network headquarters in Washington, DC in 1978, when he was 19 years old. He put This American Life on the air in 1995. He also served as an editor for the groundbreaking podcasts Serial, S-Town and Nice, White Parents.

WHAT: Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

WHEN: Saturday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Schuster Center 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402