River section dammed and drained as search for missing boy continues

Dayton police continue to look for a 7-year-old boy who went missing near Eastwood MetroPark last weekend – including creating a temporary dam in the Mad River to search the water.

Lucas Rosales was last seen Saturday evening while fishing with his family near the Harshman Road area.

The city water department pumped out areas within the dammed portion of the river on Thursday.

More than 80 people were on-site Thursday for land and water-based searches. Aerial and underwater drones, K-9 searches, water removal, and physical searches of newly exposed areas that were previously inaccessible were conducted.

Dayton Fire Water Rescue crews also have searched the Great Miami River.

The Dayton Fire Department had a pre-scheduled training exercise involving CareFlight Friday. It will be on the Stillwater River in the area of Helena Street. This is unrelated to the ongoing search for Lucas.

He is 3 feet tall, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black pants with black converse gym shoes.