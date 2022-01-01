WYSO Membership FAQ and Additional Membership Links

Frequently Asked Questions :



How do I become a member? Any donation makes you a WYSO member. Go here to join/renew/restart your WYSO membership or donate an additional gift. How do I increase my sustaining membership payment, update my sustaining membership, or cancel my membership? Manage your membership online . Create an account to manage your membership directly–no phone call required! You can change/update your monthly giving information, contact information, and more whenever you want. Learn more here (link to WYSO Online Account FAQ).

Use our Sustainer Update form . If you do not want to manage your account online, use this form to update your payment amount, payment information, and contact information.

If you do not want to manage your account online, use this form to update your payment amount, payment information, and contact information. Cancel/pause your membership. If you ever need to cancel or pause your membership, please email us or call 937-769-1388. We will stop monthly credit/debit card charges and EFTs within 72 hours (usually sooner). We will also remove you from any/all mailing lists upon request. How do I donate a vehicle or real estate to support WYSO? Go here to learn how to donate a vehicle. Go here (link coming soon) to learn about donating real estate. Where is my tax receipt? WYSO automatically mails tax receipts every January to anyone donating $75 or more in the prior calendar year. Email us if you need one but didn’t receive it. Go here (link to Tax Information on this same page) for additional tax information. Where is my WYSO MemberCard and/or thank you gift? All members contributing $10+ per month or $120+ per year may receive a WYSO MemberCard UPON REQUEST. Thank you gifts can take up to 5 weeks to ship after receiving your donation. You can request a member card or enquire about the status of your thank you gift by emailing us or calling 937-769-1388. When requesting a member card, please provide the name and address where it needs to be mailed. When enquiring about a thank you gift, please include the recipient’s name and shipping address. Do you offer gift memberships? Yes! Go here to give the gift of a WYSO membership to the public radio fan(s) in your life. Do you accept memorial gifts? Yes, we do. Go here to make a donation to honor a deceased friend or loved one.

Additional Membership Links:

Get your WYSO donations matched : Submit your donation to your employer for matching. Many employers will match an employee’s donations to WYSO 1:1–some even match 2:1 or 3:1. Double or triple your impact on WYSO!

Support WYSO through the CFC : Current or former federal employees and members of the military can support WYSO with a payroll deduction or one-time gift.

Tell your friends and family : Tell your friends and family that you’re part of the community that makes WYSO available to everyone in Southwest, Ohio and beyond.

Become a WYSO Leader : Its WYSO's major giving program. Learn about the difference a leadership gift can make.

Join WYSO’s Resonator Society : A gift for WYSO in your estate plan helps provide long-term financial stability to WYSO.

Qualified Charitable Distributions : Donate from your retirement account if you are age 70 ½ or older.

Tax information: WYSO is a nonprofit, tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization. WYSO’s EIN is 83-0545108. Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. owns and operates WYSO under license from the Federal Communications Commission. Your contribution to WYSO is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. WYSO automatically sends tax receipts every January to anyone donating $75 or more in the prior calendar year. This does not include vehicle donations, which are handled separately, or donations made through charitable checking accounts or donor-advised funds. Please consult your tax advisor or attorney for information about specific situations.