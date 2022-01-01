WYSO Membership FAQ and Additional Membership Links
Frequently Asked Questions :
How do I become a member? Any donation makes you a WYSO member. Go here to join/renew/restart your WYSO membership or donate an additional gift.
How do I increase my sustaining membership payment, update my sustaining membership, or cancel my membership?
- Manage your membership online. Create an account to manage your membership directly–no phone call required! You can change/update your monthly giving information, contact information, and more whenever you want. Learn more here (link to WYSO Online Account FAQ).
- Use our Sustainer Update form. If you do not want to manage your account online, use this form to update your payment amount, payment information, and contact information.
- Cancel/pause your membership. If you ever need to cancel or pause your membership, please email us or call 937-769-1388. We will stop monthly credit/debit card charges and EFTs within 72 hours (usually sooner). We will also remove you from any/all mailing lists upon request.
- How do I donate a vehicle or real estate to support WYSO? Go here to learn how to donate a vehicle. Go here (link coming soon) to learn about donating real estate.
- Where is my tax receipt? WYSO automatically mails tax receipts every January to anyone donating $75 or more in the prior calendar year. Email us if you need one but didn’t receive it. Go here (link to Tax Information on this same page) for additional tax information.
- Where is my WYSO MemberCard and/or thank you gift? All members contributing $10+ per month or $120+ per year may receive a WYSO MemberCard UPON REQUEST. Thank you gifts can take up to 5 weeks to ship after receiving your donation. You can request a member card or enquire about the status of your thank you gift by emailing us or calling 937-769-1388. When requesting a member card, please provide the name and address where it needs to be mailed. When enquiring about a thank you gift, please include the recipient’s name and shipping address.
- Do you offer gift memberships? Yes! Go here to give the gift of a WYSO membership to the public radio fan(s) in your life.
- Do you accept memorial gifts? Yes, we do. Go here to make a donation to honor a deceased friend or loved one.
Additional Membership Links:
Get your WYSO donations matched: Submit your donation to your employer for matching. Many employers will match an employee’s donations to WYSO 1:1–some even match 2:1 or 3:1. Double or triple your impact on WYSO!
Support WYSO through the CFC: Current or former federal employees and members of the military can support WYSO with a payroll deduction or one-time gift.
Tell your friends and family: Tell your friends and family that you’re part of the community that makes WYSO available to everyone in Southwest, Ohio and beyond.
Become a WYSO Leader: Its WYSO's major giving program. Learn about the difference a leadership gift can make.
Join WYSO’s Resonator Society: A gift for WYSO in your estate plan helps provide long-term financial stability to WYSO.
Qualified Charitable Distributions: Donate from your retirement account if you are age 70 ½ or older.
Tax information: WYSO is a nonprofit, tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization. WYSO’s EIN is 83-0545108. Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. owns and operates WYSO under license from the Federal Communications Commission. Your contribution to WYSO is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. WYSO automatically sends tax receipts every January to anyone donating $75 or more in the prior calendar year. This does not include vehicle donations, which are handled separately, or donations made through charitable checking accounts or donor-advised funds. Please consult your tax advisor or attorney for information about specific situations.
For general information or to ask a question, please email us or call 937-769-1388.