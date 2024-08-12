Volunteer Position: WYSO Archives Volunteer

Title: WYSO Archives Volunteer

Reports to: Director of Radio Preservation & Archives

Location: WYSO Archives (with some remote options)

Application deadline: August 12, 2024

Purpose: Please take a look at WYSO’s Mission, Vision, and Values, part of our Strategic Plan for 2022-2025. You’ll see that Preservation is listed as one of our guiding values:

Preservation of the records of conversations, cultural events, news, and decisions that shape our station, our community, and sometimes the world is a form of public service. The WYSO Archives ensures that people in the region we serve and beyond have access to these primary sources.

The WYSO Archives is a growing unit of the radio station and serves as the location for our preservation efforts. It also has a mission and vision:

WYSO Archives Mission

To preserve and make accessible historical, significant media and other materials generated by or related to WYSO for the information needs of scholars, media producers and the general public.

Vision

The WYSO Archives is a national model for preserving community-based media/radio material, and the many communities that WYSO serves can easily find, access, use, and engage with its archival materials and services to learn, share knowledge, and create new stories.

We have thousands of assets in our collection, with formats ranging from open-reel magnetic tape to digital files to photos to bumper stickers. As we move to fulfill the missions and visions of both WYSO and the WYSO Archives, we need assistance. As we do not yet have a full-time archivist on staff, the WYSO Archives volunteer cadre will help organize and maintain our collection and prepare it for the much-anticipated move to the Union Schoolhouse in 2025, where we’ll have a dedicated archives space for its storage and access.

Qualities:

• attention to detail

• dependability

• ability to work independently

• comfort with technology and the digital environment (copier, computer, software, etc.)

• interest in history and public radio’s role in civil discourse, past, present, and future

• library/archives/preservation experience valued but not required

Responsibilities:

• assist with collection management, including inventory, catalog, description, arrangement of materials (photos, clippings, documents, posters, etc.)

• scan/digitize photos/other materials

• transcribe oral histories, edit and format draft transcripts (can be remote)

• enter collection information in database (can be remote)

• research, write/edit descriptive text

• Sort, pack, re-shelve various audio recordings for shipping, relocation, storage

Commitment:

• 2-4 hours per week, quarterly commitment (flexible, renewable)

•The first cohort of volunteers will be recruited, trained, and scheduled during August/September of 2024

Benefits:

• train in archival practice

• contribute to local community

• volunteer recognition

• be a member of the WYSO team

Apply Here: