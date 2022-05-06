WYSO Daily News Update

-
Energy bills going up, state bill aims to increase mental health providers and more...
Ohio's school board fails to vote on resolution, LaRose visits Montgomery County Board of Elections and more...
Voter registration deadline today in Ohio, Joe Burrow's food bank and more...
A West Carrollton recycling facility catches fire, Ohio abortion ban overturned and more...
Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley and current Republican Governor Mike DeWine share their opinions at Vote for Kids forums, Sherrod Brown (D-OH) visits Silfex plant and more...
The Dayton Police Department will not renew ShotSpotter contract, plane skids off runway at Dayton airport and more...
Several county boards of elections shared how they were preparing for the upcoming election, Republican leaders in Ohio say they support Tim Ryan and more...
The Beavercreek Police Department says it needs a new home, Ohio Democrats say Republicans can't be trusted to do what's best for voters and more...
Ohio Task Force One heads to Florida, lawmakers plan new anti-swatting bill for Ohio and more...
The Tim Ryan J.D. Vance debate is on, UD project receives military funding and more...
Ohio’s school districts are opening their state report card this week, Ohio's school board will consider resolution on federal LGBTQ rules and more...
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says Ohio's new gun law is wrong, Montgomery County brings in over $1 billion in property tax revenue and more...