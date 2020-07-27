-
Rank the Vote Ohio is hosted an online event Sunday where they explained ranked-choice voting.
The president's remarks were among his most forceful denunciations of voter suppression legislation introduced in a number of GOP-controlled regions as well as for changing the Senate filibuster.
Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so...
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges against two congressional maps in Maryland and North Carolina on Thursday, deciding that questions of...
Sharyn Rigsbee demonstrates a special voting machine at the Franklin County Board of Elections. This machine is designed for low vision or no vision…
The Freedom To Vote rally was held Sunday on the Antioch College campus in Yellow Springs. It was hosted by the College's Coretta Scott King Center and…
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that Ohio can remove voters from registration rolls if they do not return a mailed form confirming their address and…
Voting rights’ advocates are holding an informational workshop this weekend to update Miami Valley residents about Congressional redistricting-reform…
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting rights advocates say recently passed Ohio voting laws create new hurdles for black and Hispanic voters casting absentee and…
In advance of the 2016 presidential race, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted faces another lawsuit over the state's voting rules. The lawsuit was filed by…
Some Democratic state lawmakers say they might vote against the proposed transportation budget because of a provision that could restrict voting rights.…
The organization that represents elections officials throughout Ohio has not taken a position on the federal court’s most recent ruling on changes to the…