Trending News from NPR

-
Two young boys meet in the Alps and forge a life-changing bond. It's not just the visual grandeur of the Italian-language drama that wows you; it's also the way it merges the epic and the intimate.
-
The World Health Organization today lifted its Public Health Emergency of International Concern for COVID-19. That declaration went into effect three years ago on Jan. 30, 2020.
-
This weekend's British coronation will be about pomp, history and attempts to reflect diversity.
-
If there's no debt ceiling deal and the U.S. defaults, how would the fallout filter down to states? NPR's A Martinez talks to Zach Conine, Nevada's treasurer, about the impact on his state.
-
Dave Lombardo of Slayer breaks out gongs, timbales, djembes, congas and cajóns (plus anything else he can bang on) for the album Rites of Percussion.
-
The conviction of four Proud Boys members for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol is high profile, but what impact will it have? NPR's Leila Fadel asks extremism expert Cynthia Miller-Idriss.
-
Peso Pluma seems to be dominating these days. He delighted audiences at Coachella, made history on The Tonight Show, and he's got hit after hit after hit on multiple music charts.
-
From Montego Bay to Miami, sargassum is leaving stinky brown carpets over what was once prime tourist sand. But whether it gets ignored or removed, it comes with high health and environmental risks.
-
Montana and other states are trying to increase the number of nurses who are specially trained to treat survivors of sexual assault.
-
Warmer temperatures are melting the state's historic snowpack. Already flooded communities downstream are scrambling to prepare for the surge.