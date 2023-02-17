-
University of Dayton will archive the work of renowned Dayton artist Willis Bing Davis. The archive will document over five decades of Davis’ research, photographs and research materials.
A solar farm covering close to three hundred acres of agricultural land might be coming soon to West Dayton. As proposed, Gem City Solar would produce enough electricity to power close to thirteen thousand homes annually.
Officials gave an update on environmental impacts following the train derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and the hazardous material containment efforts that followed.