Popular Stories from NPR

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was elected to the post with Trump's support after 15 contentious rounds of votes, said House Republicans will get to the bottom of the investigation into Trump.
The theater was sweltering. There was no script. And yet it was a swift, entertaining show.
A nightclub owner, artist and newly elected government official is joining Pride festivities as other U.S. cities consider appointing drag laureates.
A Moscow court said Leake was detained on suspicion of organizing a drug trafficking business. If convicted, he could face as much as 20 years in prison under Russia's strict drug laws.
One family, the Goodwins, was forever changed by the attacks in Oklahoma more than a century ago and worked to ensure Tulsa acknowledged the truth about what happened.
David Hogg is a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at his high school. He talks about advocacy, finding common ground with opponents and the importance of making time for joy amid the pain.
The California two-spot octopus can edit the RNA in its brain to produce different proteins as ocean temperatures fluctuate, a new study finds.
NPR's Asma Khalid speaks with actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan about the final season of Never Have I Ever. Over the last three seasons, viewers have watched her character Devi Vishwakumar evolve.