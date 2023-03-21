Latest from WYSO

-
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners met with local state and federal lawmakers Monday to talk about this year's legislative goals.
Daybreak Dayton, Miami Valley's only 24-hour crisis hotline and emergency youth shelter, has announced Alisha Murray as its new CEO. WYSO interviewed Alisha Murray about tackling youth homelessness and her plans for 2023.
People working, attending school overseas as well as military personnel serving overseas are about to get their absentee ballots for the May 2023 Primary.
The CDC says heart disease, stroke and diabetes are among the leading causes of death in Ohio. That’s why health nonprofit CareSource and Walmart are partnering to address this in Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports that Wright Way Ohio LLC is seeking to rezone 67 acres of vacant land near the Camping World store on Interstate 70.