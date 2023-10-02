Dayton Dragons ranks second in Minor League Baseball attendance, continues sellout streak

The Dayton Dragons finished their season ranking second in all of Minor League Baseball for attendance average.

The team had an average attendance of 7,885 people, with an attendance total of 520,433 over 66 home dates.

The Dragons finished first among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball, ranking number one among Class-A teams for the 23rd consecutive season.

They also finished number one among all teams below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 17th straight season. There are 90 teams below the Triple-A level in professional baseball.

They also continued a 23-year sellout streak, with more than 1,500 sold out games in a row.