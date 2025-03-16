Our 'Weekend' audio highlights include conversations about movies, music, and sports...

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Pickleball Rising: Pickleball was invented in the summer of 1965 in Washington state. It grew pretty steadily until its popularity spiked around 2020. It’s been named the fastest growing sport every year since 2021 by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. The sport’s following in the Miami Valley has also grown. And, this season’s bitter cold hasn’t kept them from hitting the courts. WYSO’s Ryann Beaschler has more.

The Silos Experience: In a historic site in East Dayton, the new eatery space has four restaurants serving cocktails, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and more than 10 local beers on tap. In January, the beer garden just opened and its founder already has plans for expansion. WYSO’s Shay Frank visited this food hall on East First Street and has more.

A Visit With WYSO’s Music Director: Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.

Wes Hills on Pete Rose: In a recent series for the Dayton Daily News, long-time newspaper reporter Wes HIlls detailed the contents of a secretly recorded conversation between Pete Rose and a bookie he owed $30,000 dollars to. The audio tape - in the FBI’s possession following a raid of the bookie’s home - was released to reporter HIlls after he petitioned for its release in 1997. We spoke with Wes Hills about the tape and how it ties the bookie to the FBI’s investigation, and what it says about the baseball legend's gambling addiction.

Haitians In The Heartland: Today, we continue our series Haitians in the Heartland. This project is the result of six months of close collaboration with Haitian-American residents of Springfield. One of the individuals you'll hear from in this episode is using a pseudonym due to concerns about how recent federal policy changes may affect her Temporary Protected Status in the United States. Here’s Will Davis, the Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.