Find your wintery 'Weekend' audio highlights here....

Loud As The Rolling Sea: On today’s episode, we examine the rarity of Black real estate developers in the 20th century, a trend that persists today. Series producer Kevin McGruder shares the story of Orlando Brown, a developer in Yellow Springs, and how an apartment building he completed in the early 1960s almost never came to be.

City Mayor Series - West Carrollton: Today we continue WYSO’s City Mayor Series with West Carrollton Mayor Rick Barnhart. We spoke to him recently and he described the city as land-locked - no room to expand outward - but says there are several big initiatives coming in the next 5 to 10 years to develop available land for commercial, residential, and recreational use.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This series takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week - A capella music has enjoyed a resurgence over the past 15 years. From Glee to Pitch Perfect to Pentatonix, unaccompanied singing has been having an extended moment. Ohio is taking part in this surge by kicking it old school. Ohio Newsroom member station Ideastream Public Media’s Ygal Kaufman reports.

Meet House Of Bread's New Director: The House of Bread has a new Executive Director. Sherry Gale started on Jan. 8 and is preparing to take over from her predecessor, Melodie Bennett, who has served 15 years with House of Bread. The community kitchen is open seven days a week, 365 days a year and serves hot, lunchtime meals. In 2023, the organization served 240 meals a day on average and provided over 190,000 meals throughout the entire year. Before coming to House of Bread, Gale worked for Dayton Public Schools as Director of College Credit Plus and Scholarships. WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with Gale to learn more about her goals and hopes for the local non-profit.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.