Uniting communities and cybersecurity are among your 'Weekend' audio highlights...

Springfield Neighbors United: Some residents from Springfield and surrounding areas sent a clear message to their Haitian neighbors last week–you are welcomed in this city. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley attended Tuesday evening’s Springfield city council meeting and reports there was overwhelming support for the city’s immigrants and its elected officials.

Loud As The Rolling Sea: This is WYSO’s series that began with a community oral history project in Yellow Springs more than a decade ago. It highlights the stories of local Civil Rights activists born in the 1920s and 1930s. In honor of Black History Month, we’re airing a new episode of Loud As The Rolling Sea every Friday. Today, we hear from series producer Kevin McGruder, in conversation with the late Joe Lewis, a former resident of Yellow Springs. After World War II, President Harry Truman took significant action to combat racial segregation and discrimination in the U.S., including within the military. In 1948, Truman signed an Executive Order mandating equal opportunities in the armed forces, regardless of race—an important change that benefited Lewis.

Meet WYSO’s Membership Director: Like many nerds, Jackie Winfree discovered her love of public media while attending college. After moving back to the Dayton area in 2006, her car radio tuner may as well be broken, because it has never left 91.3 FM. She began volunteering at WYSO in 2013 and took Community Voices training in 2015 (she has the paper certificate to prove it!) Her favorite activities outside of WYSO include listening to podcasts, playing D&D with friends, preparing and consuming coffee, and spending time with her family.

Let’s Talk Cybersecurity: The FBI says that there was a 10% increase in cyber crimes last year, with losses of over $12 billion. The Ohio Department of Commerce wants to raise awareness on the importance of keeping your guard up while online. Rob Rutkowski, Deputy Superintendent of the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions, gives us advice on keeping yourself safe from cybercriminals, which includes changing your password.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.