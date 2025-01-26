Ohio's past meets the present in your 'Weekend' audio highlights...

MLK Exhibit At Pate Gallery: After events a week ago to honor the civil rights leader, it’s clear the words of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior continue to inspire many. Two art galleries in Dayton are showcasing a special exhibit influenced by a 1964 speech King delivered in the city. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley talks with the curator who welcomes people to stop in, warm-up and be energized with hope.

Aviation Hall Of Fame Edit: The National Aviation Hall of Fame has a new Chair. His name is Doug Schwartz and his role goes beyond simply chairing the Board meetings. Doug is a pilot who worked for an aviation training company for 25 years, and managed aviation activities for several companies. He spoke with WYSO’s Mike Frazier about how the Aviation Hall, which is housed at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, does more besides recognizing those who did great things in aviation.

Ohio History Connection And NAGPRA: Updates to a federal law known as NAGPRA have museums and Native American tribes on a countdown. In the next four years, federally-funded institutions in possession of Native American human remains need to decide what to do with them. And here in Ohio, the Ohio History Connection has one of the nation’s largest collections of these remains. WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spent the last few months learning how it–along with some of Ohio’s removed tribes–are working together to meet this deadline.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series - Springboro: The city of Springboro has a rich history in southwest Ohio. In the 2020, the city had a population of just over 19,000. As part of our City Mayor series, we spoke with John Agenbroad who says the city is trying to balance its ‘quaint’ beginnings and the necessity to move forward.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.