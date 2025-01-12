This Weekend: Stories from Dayton and beyond...

Hear About Dayton’s New Civil Ordinance: The City of Dayton has a new ordinance to address dilapidated housing. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports the measure will enact penalties on people who allow residential or commercial properties to deteriorate into disrepair.

WYSO’s City Mayors Series: Our series continues in the new year with a conversation with Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. who spoke with Jerry about his time in office and some issues people brought to our attention on social media.

A WYSO Introduction: Kaitlin Schroeder is WYSO's deputy news director and digital editor. In this WYSO Weekend excerpt, she discusses her role in managing the station's digital content while emphasizing the station's focus on community-based journalism.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: This series takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week, the village of Aquilla no longer exists. Last November, residents there voted to dissolve the small northeast Ohio community of around 300 people. It’s a vote that more villages across the state will likely see on their ballot, thanks to a law going into effect this year.. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.