Check out our wintery mix of audio highlights in this WYSO Weekend

Gem City Market At Risk: Shoppers have been feeling the pinch of inflation for more than two years now. And small and independent grocery stores like the Gem City Market also feel those pressures. Gem City board members say current sales aren’t sustainable and must improve so the store can meet its fourth anniversary in May. WYSO’s Shay Frank digs into what challenges the co-op faces and how they’re trying to solve them…

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week we’re listening back to one of our favorite stories from the year. People with disabilities are more likely than the general population to experience violence at the hands of the police. That’s according to Disability Rights Ohio. The organization says about 20% of Americans are disabled but people with disabilities make up 30 to 50% of those that experience police use of force. In northeastern Ohio’s Mahoning County, the new Blue Envelope Program hopes to improve communication between the two groups. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports

Homelessness In Athens: Some Athens residents say they worry new sleeping units for people experiencing homelessness would draw more unhoused people to the county. But project leaders say the units would mostly serve locals. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOUB's Theo Peck-Suzuki reports on Athens' growing homeless population.

BLUE SKIES & TAILWINDS: When the Wright brothers made their flying machine both practical and dependable, they didn’t stop at flight—they launched the business of aviation. One of their contributions was the Wright School of Aviation. Aviation Commentator Dan Patterson has the story.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.