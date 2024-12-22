A Christmas trolley and winter weather forecast in your 'Weekend' audio highlights

RTA’S Christmas Trolley: During the month of December a historic piece of Dayton’s transportation past has been spotted in downtown traffic. It’s The RTA Christmas Trolley and last week WYSO’s Jerry Kenney hopped on the holiday bus to talk with some of the people responsible for getting the trolley back on the road.

Winter Weather Outlook: The first day of winter is this Saturday the 21st. What does Mother Nature have in store for us? WYSO’s Mike Frazier asked Logan Clark, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, about the winter weather outlook for southwest Ohio and the tools they use to make that forecast.

Wyso’s Veterans Voices: Military stories are a special kind of storytelling, and in today’s season finale of Veterans’ Voices, Will Davis, director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO and the longtime producer of Veterans’ Voices, pulls back the curtain to show you how it happens.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: Xenia City Commission will have their last meeting of 2024 on Tuesday the 23rd. At the end of that meeting, Mayor Sarah Mays will vacate her position a full year before the end of her term. She’ll then take a seat on the Greene County Commission. As part of WYSO’s City Mayor Series, we spoke with her about that move and some challenges the city is facing.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This series is going all over the state — far and near — to spread holiday cheer. Clare Roth introduced his festive Friday segment and takes us to a nativity scene...inside of the earth. Then, the Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.