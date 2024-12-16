Carbon monoxide dangers, pharmacy closures, and PTSD struggles are among your 'Weekend' audio highlights....

Carbon Monoxide Danger: Harrison Township Fire Department Lt. Daniel Davenport was recently credited with saving the lives of a local family. While on a call, Davenport supplied a family with a carbon monoxide detector. That detector ended up saving their lives just 10 days later. For that, the Lt. earned a commendation from Fire Chief Mike Crist, who tells WYSO that those detectors - which many people still don’t have - can protect us from an extremely dangerous gas.

Pharmacy Closures: Closing signs have been popping up at hundreds of pharmacies across the U.S. A third of U.S. retail pharmacies have closed between 2010 and 2021. That’s according to a study recently published by UC Berkeley and the University of Southern California. The biggest chains, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, have plans to close more than 2,500 stores combined nationwide. WYSO’s Ryann Beaschler has more on the pressures that drug stores are facing, and how one local pharmacy is working to stay afloat.

WYSO’s Veterans' Voices: This season of Veterans' Voices focuses on the experiences of those who support service members back home. Today, we’re sharing a personal story from Emily Maples, a young woman from Middletown. Emily’s father served in the Iraq War, and when he returned, the man she knew was no longer the same. In this episode, Emily opens up about the challenges of watching her father struggle with PTSD, and how that experience shaped both her childhood and her understanding of military service.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom - Ohio’s toy history: Some of the most popular toys put under your tree in Christmases past were once made right here in Ohio. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford takes us through the state’s extensive toy manufacturing history. Rob Eldridge collects scraps of his childhood. At his vintage toy shop in Xenia, he has all the obsessions of his adolescence: G.I Joes, hot wheels, superheroes.

Blue Skies And Tailwinds: For decades, the Miami Valley has been a national hub for professional communication arts, including design, advertising, photography, and print media. This tradition is closely tied to our aviation heritage. Commentator Dan Patterson shares his perspective.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.