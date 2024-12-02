Talking turkey and Giving Tuesday in your 'Weekend' audio highlights

Behind The Wigs And Glitter: 40 years ago, a group of young, gay men began hosting impromptu drag shows in their Rubicon Street home in Dayton. The shows they put on were - at first - performed for themselves and their friends for fun. They also couldn’t afford to perform anywhere else. But their performances – and their audiences – grew. They soon started gracing local gay clubs and other venues. We’re talking, of course, about The Rubi Girls - Dayton’s beloved comedic drag troupe. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney recently sat down with three long-time members to discuss their 40th anniversary.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: This series takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Today, Clare Roth talks turkey. The bird is native to Ohio and they’re plentiful in the state these days — roaming all 88 counties. But early settlers once pushed the species out of the state entirely. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports on the effort that brought the Thanksgiving bird back.

Tis The Season For Giving: The annual “GivingTuesday” is December 3, 2024 and The Dayton Foundation has some tips to help you give to vetted organizations, take advantage of tax advantages and boost the impact of your giving this holiday season. Jerry Kenney spoke to the foundation’s Michelle Lovely about all this.

WYSO’s Veterans’ Voices: Today on Veterans’ Voices, we meet Carol Robinson from Centerville. She has been a lifelong volunteer, and a few years ago, she joined Blue Star Families. It’s been a great fit, combining her love for supporting families while showing her gratitude to those who serve our country.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.