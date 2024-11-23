The weekend is here and so are this week's WYSO audio highlights....

WYSO Launches All Music Station: Novaphonic is a new 24/7 streaming music channel presented by WYSO Public Radio. We combine WYSO’s existing music specialty shows with a 24/7 mix of diverse music, curated by local people for a local audience. Novaphonic is not just a radio station; it’s a community of music lovers and music makers in southwest Ohio and beyond. It’s a listener-powered companion to WYSO that allows us to go beyond our mixed-format schedule and connect you with your next favorite song.

Such A Night: The Last Waltz: From Dayton Live - Join with us as more than 25 of Dayton’s most talented musicians gather to celebrate the music of The Band. Now in its 11th year, Such A Night – The Last Waltz Live! is a Dayton Thanksgiving tradition and one of the must see concerts of the season. Proceeds from the performance support the greater community and will benefit WYSO radio and other local organizations. On November 25, 1976, one of rock and roll’s most influential groups, The Band, held their final concert. This event was documented by director Martin Scorsese and made into the film The Last Waltz. Considered one of the best concert films ever, The Last Waltz also featured performances by Dr. John, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Muddy Waters, Paul Butterfield, Eric Clapton, and Bob Dylan.

Veterans’Voices: Some Gulf War veterans came home with an unexplained chronic illness that has been termed Gulf War Syndrome. Veterans with the illness face more than just physical health problems. The emotional toll of not knowing exactly what’s going on with their bodies can make everything harder—and it doesn’t just affect them; it impacts their families, too. Today on Veterans’ Voices, we meet Navy veterans Steve and Valerie Mullikin of Piqua, who are still trying to get the answers they need.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: According to the 2020 census, the City of Beavercreek had a population of more than 46,000. It’s Greene County’s largest city and the second-largest Dayton Suburb. As part of WYSO’s City Mayors Series, Jerry Kenney spoke with Mayor Don Adams about his leadership service and issues the city is navigating.

ReEntry Stories: In today’s episode, we conclude this season of ReEntry Stories focused on wrongful convictions. We heard stories from exonerees—individuals proven innocent—and the advocates who stand by them. Here’s Mary Evans, the creator and producer of ReEntry Stories. Head to our website, wyso.org, to catch up on past episodes and seasons of ReEntry Stories.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.