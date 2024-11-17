Take to the skies, and give our other weekend highlights a try.

A WYSO Reporter Takes To The Skies: The large, gray planes flying from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are a common sight in the skies above the Miami Valley. WYSO’s Shay Frank got a rare chance to join a medical unit from the 445th Airlift Wing recently for a training flight on one of those C-17s. She sent us this audio postcard to hear what the experience was like, including her turn pretending to be a patient.

Wyso’s Veterans Voices - A New Season: For Veterans Day, we premiered a new season of our series Veterans' Voices. In the coming weeks, you'll hear from the family members who support the men and women who served. Today, people across the country are honoring veterans with parades and other events. But for Geri Maples, advocating for that group is a year-round activity. She’s the executive director of the Southwest Ohio chapter of Blue Star Families, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families by connecting them with local resources. Here, she tells the story of her husband’s military career and how it affected her family.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. In this edition, Kendall Crawford reports how churches across the country are using anvils and hammers as instruments of peace. In response to gun violence, a national organization, called RAW Tools, is encouraging people to transform firearms into a means of cultivation.

Mary Evans and Reentry Stories: On this season of ReEntry Stories, we’re exploring wrongful convictions - hearing from exonerees—individuals proven innocent—and the advocates who stand by them. Here’s Mary Evans, the creator and producer of ReEntry Stories.

Two Way Steel Mill Two Way: Middletown’s Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Mill will switch to a greener coal production process. The plant will get up to $575 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to retire its old blast furnace and install two electric furnaces. Industrious Labs recently released a report, detailing the health impacts of steel mills across the nation. It focused on the health effects of steel production. Hilary Lewis is the Steel Director at Industrious Labs. She says Cleveland-Cliffs action is an encouraging move in Ohio’s steel production. WYSO’s Shay Frank returns with a conversation with Lewis to talk about our state’s steel mills.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

