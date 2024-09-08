From climate solutions to accessibility for baseball fans, we've got your weekly audio highlights right here.

This week, WYSO and NPR member stations across the country are focusing on the search for climate solutions. You’ll hear stories over the next seven days about the future of food production, sustainable agriculture, and energy. Thanks to your support of this station, that’s something we do throughout the year on WYSO. Check out some of the stories we've already done here.

Hydrogen As An Energy Source In Ohio: As more technology that reduces CO2 emissions comes online, the federal government is looking at an energy alternative that’s currently not widely used: hydrogen. As WYSO’s Environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports, here’s how the so-called hydrogen economy may affect us in Ohio.

A conversation with WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley: Join us as we talk to our intrepid Environment & Indigenous Affairs reporter about the work she’s doing. While you're here, check out more of Adriana's on our website.

Accessibility For The Blind At Guardians Games: If you’ve been to a Major League Baseball game, you’ve probably seen people in the stands listening to the game on the radio. Sometimes that's because they're visually impaired but still love being in the moment. Ideastream Public Media's Abbey Marshall looks at how federal anti-obscenity rules fouled things up.

Dayton Youth Radio And The History Of Air Jordans: As students return to school this time of year, many will wear new shoes. Some of the most popular sneakers are in the Air Jordan line, produced by Nike and named after famous basketball player Michael Jordan. WYSO Dayton Youth Radio producers Qaden Dean, Trae Raye-Redmond, and Jaylen Thomas from Meadowdale High School wanted to learn more about the history of Air Jordans, so they interviewed Cincinnati Native and Fashion Institute of Technology professor Emil Wilbekin. Wilbekin starts this story by describing life in 1985 when Air Jordans were released.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

