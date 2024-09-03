From saving lives to taking to the skies, here are your WYSO audio highlights for the week

A Look At Maternal Health: WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole examines takes an in depth look at why Ohio is currently ranked one of the worst states for maternal and infant deaths, and black parents and babies are at even higher risk and how this issue is being tackled.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. The summer olympics may be over, but the paralympics begin today. And Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch will be there. He lost a leg in the line of duty back in 2016. Now, he’s headed to Paris to compete for gold against the world’s best wheelchair fencers. Ohio Newsroom Member Station WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has our story...

Joe Clark And The Innovation Lab: Early exposure to aviation is the key in recruiting a large and diverse aviation workforce to meet the growing needs of the future. One organization in Dayton is working to create educational and outreach programs to inspire youth to become the next generation of future aerospace leaders. Renee Wilde has the details.

Lee Hannah And The Green Rush: The stigma around medical marijuana has sharply declined in recent years and now legal recreational use is available in more than 20 states. Ohio joined the latter group just weeks ago. Lee Hannah is professor of political science at Wright State University, and recently co-authored the book “Green Rush: The Rise of Medical Marijuana in the United States.” We spoke to him about the de-stigmatization of marijuana and the policies around it that still need to be ironed out.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

