A writer's retreat, a journey complete and other stories in WYSO's weekly radio magazine.

Words In The Hills Retreat: Some writers head to the woods for inspiration. The Words in the Hills retreat in southeast Ohio provides a place for them to gather in nature. And this writers’ workshop offers more than just fiction and poetry classes. Community Voices producer Lee Teevan visited the camp and talked to its creator and students.

Loud Music Hearing Loss: About one in 10 U.S. adults have difficulty hearing. Much of this hearing loss is related to aging or exposure to industrial noise. People who listen to loud music also have an increased risk for hearing loss. But as WYSO’s Peter Day reports for Culture Couch - we can take preventative steps to decrease that risk. *To read more about hearing loss related to loud music, go to our website wyso dot org

Experimental Airplane: It cost him one marriage, a Harley Davidson, and over six figures, but a man from New Carlisle has finally realized his childhood dream of building and flying his own plane. That handmade bi-plane won the Gold Lindy - one of the recreational aviation community’s highest honors. Renee Wilde reports on his journey to take to the skies.

Aviation Commentary: The City of Dayton is the hub of all things Air Force. This according to Secretary of the United States Air Force Frank Kendall. Last month he visited the Gem City and spoke at a conference. WYSO Aviation Commentator and Community Voices Producer Dan Patterson offers some perspective on why Dayton is important for the United States’ second largest military branch. *To see Dan Patterson’s aviation photography, go to wyso dot org

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.