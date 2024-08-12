Check out your WYSO weekly radio magazine

Jump Rope Olympics: At the Paris Games, the new sport of breaking debuted. It's one of several non-traditional sports that have shown up at recent Olympics. Advocates of jump rope say their sport should be added as well.

Art On The Commons: We are pleased to bring you wiso's music director Juliet fromhold to talk about this week's art on the Commons in Kettering, the popular Fine Arts and Crafts Festival now in its 36th year.

Myaamia Prescribes Fire: Wildfires can be devastating for communities and the environment, like we’ve observed in the West. But prescribed fires are intentionally lit to benefit the ecosystem. Indigenous communities across the world founded the practice of prescribed fires in their respective homelands. And in our region, the Myaamia tribe was one of them. WYSO’s Environment and Indigenous Affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with scholars to learn about one of Ohio’s historic tribes' relationship to the flames.

Black Business Ai: Two-thirds of Black-owned businesses in the Miami Valley have less than 10 employees, according to the Pew Research Center. Can an A-I language tool create opportunities for those ventures to grow? WYSO Community Voices Producer Whitney Barkley explores ChatGPT’s impact on Black-owned businesses in West Dayton. Just a note: Barkley is the Director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator and some of the businesses profiled in this piece have used services from that non-profit.

Dayton Youth Radio Edwin C Moses: Olympic athletes competed in the 400 meter hurdle finals on Friday in Paris. At the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, Dayton native Edwin C. Moses won gold medals in that event. This spring, Moses spoke with two high school track athletes at Meadowdale in West Dayton about his olympic experience. Here are excerpts from that interview, which was conducted by Dayton Youth Radio producers Courion Russell and Floyd Ruttagah

WWII Soldier Brought Home: In 1941, two brothers from Middletown went off to war. One came home alive… and the other joined the ranks of the 72,000 World War II soldiers who remain unaccounted for. But advances in DNA technology have made it possible for him to finally return home. Renee Wilde has the story.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.