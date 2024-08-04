"I wanted to make this accessible for everyone, so I worked very hard at removing as many barriers as I could.” Climbing the summit later in life.

“Renaissance” Art With Sumayah Chappelle: As the war in Gaza continues, local artists are responding to the crisis. The new exhibition “Renaissance” uses ceramics to offer a message of hope. Producer David Seitz visited with artist Sumayah Chappelle and tells how her faith has changed her art. To see photos from the Renaissance show and find information for the exhibit, go to WYSO.org

Take A Hike With The Summit Sisters: It can be tough to try something new, especially as you get older. But a group of Ohio women have done just that… taking on new challenges in outdoor survival, with little to no prior experience. For Culture Couch, WYSO’s Myra Morehart has this story about friendship, adventure, and facing your fears.

Culture Couch And The Bipoc Book Fair: When kids in West Dayton pick up a picture book, they often don’t see themselves in the story. Valerie Coleman is an educator and children’s author who wants to change that. She recently hosted the “When I See Me” BIPOC (Bye-Pahk) children’s book fair. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and people of color. For Culture Couch, WYSO’s Whitney Barkley visited the event and talked to authors of color about the business of publishing their stories for children.

WYSO’s Everyday People - The Ride Inspector: Everyday People is our series that looks at the jobs and people doing them that are often unheralded but critical. These stories invite listeners to take a minute to appreciate the wide range of people who often work behind the scenes to make all of our lives a little bit better Today, Renee Wilde rides along with the people who keep summer thrill seekers safe.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: For years in a small town in southwest Ohio, researchers were setting batteries on fire. They hoped to determine what makes the lithium-ion batteries found in everything from cell phones to electric vehicles combust suddenly and without warning. But Ohio Newsroom member station WYSO found community members weren’t informed about the tests, and now, they have questions about the chemicals they were exposed to Reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley led the investigation.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.