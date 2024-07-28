Check out what's in the audio pages of WYSO's weekly radio magazine

Piqua Battery Burn: Lithium-ion batteries power everything from cell phones to electric vehicles. But they can combust suddenly and without warning. Researchers are trying to figure out how and why that happens. A WYSO investigation uncovered that research was happening in a small Ohio city, unbeknownst to many of its residents. Now they're concerned they were exposed to harmful chemicals. Part of what led to that? Ohio has few regulations around lithium-ion battery burning, treating it the same as burning farm fields. WYSO’S Adriana Martinez-Smiley has spent months digging into hundreds of public records and interviewing residents, experts and government officials to find out what happened.

Dayton Public Schools And Desegregation: In 1976, a federal judge ordered Dayton Public Schools to desegregate to more closely reflect the racial makeup of the City of Dayton. This resulted in some students being bussed to schools outside of their neighborhood. How successful was this effort? Eileen McClory, Education Reporter for the Dayton Daily News investigated the attempt to desegregate Dayton Public Schools. We asked her what the catalyst was for her article.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom - Ohio’s Olympic History: Friday marked the official opening day of the summer Olympics in Paris. With a running start, Ohioan William DeHart Hubbard long jumped more than 24 feet at the 1924 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Black American to win a gold medal in an individual Olympic event. His nephew, former Ohio secretary of state Ken Blackwell spoke with Kendall Crawford about that accomplishment.

Aviation Commentary - Wilmington Runway Repairs: The State of Ohio announced recently the allocation of $3.5 million dollars to rehabilitate and reopen a second runway at the Wilmington Air Park. WYSO aviation commentator Dan Patterson says that there is historic precedent for that.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

