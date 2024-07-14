WYSO Weekend: Get the deets on our upcoming Listener Appreciation Concert featuring Buffalo Nichols

Up first, and we started this last week, YSO has picked up some awards for our 2023 reporting and we’re dedicating some time over the next few weeks to revisit some of those stories.

Feature School Bus Seat Belts: Today we’re listening to Kathryn Mobley’s report on School bus safety. Her reporting followed the death of an 11-year boy who died on the first day of classes when a minivan struck his Northwestern Local Schools bus, causing it to roll over. That bus wasn’t equipped with seat belts. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine then set up a new task force to study school bus safety, and Kathryn’s report dug into all sides of the issue. Kathryn’s report received 1st place from the Ohio SPJ Association for Best Education Issues Reporting.

Bulletin Board Diaries Reprise: Our series Bulletin Board Diaries received 1st place for Best Business/Consumer reporting from the Ohio SPJ, and this story is also up for a Best Use of Sound award from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors group. It first aired on the 2023 9/11 anniversary, and came out of a business card found inside a Belmont grocery store. That led us to an Iraq War veteran-owned business located in a nearby neighborhood.

WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert: Join WYSO staff and listeners for an unforgettable evening of music at Levitt Pavilion in Downtown Dayton. This year, our listener appreciation concert features Texas blues innovator Buffalo Nichols. Nichols reimagines classic blues storytelling and guitar for today's audience, blending traditional elements with modern production. WYSO Music Director, Juliet Formholt stops by to tell us more about it.

A Conversation With Dave Berry: If you’ve seen any of the Star Wars, Star Trek, or Indiana Jones movies from the 1980s, you’ve seen the work of Dayton-native David Berry. He was on the forefront of special effects in the early days of the groundbreaking special effects company, Industrial Light and Magic. He won an Academy Award for the 1985 movie Cocoon, and has worked with filmmakers George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with David at the Berry Foundation’s offices about his career and what sparked his interest in filmmaking.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

