A lot of people just haven't heard what country music can be: New music and conversation with musician David Payne

Loud As The Rolling Sea Reprise: Earlier this month, Yellow Springs resident Dorothy Allen died. She was one hundred years old. In March, when Allen turned one hundred, WYSO played excerpts from an interview with her for Loud As The Rolling Sea – our series that presents the stories of the Village of Yellow Spring’s Black residents' lives, past and present. Today, we are playing a special, encore edition of that interview. Here is Loud As The Rolling Sea lead producer Kevin McGruder.

David Payne Album Release: This week, musician David Payne stopped by the YSO studios to talk about his newest album with WYSO’s Music Director and Kaleidoscope Host, Juliet Fromholt. Heather Redman joined Payne for a live performance. We have an excerpt from Juliet’s conversation with Payne about the approach he took in producing his latest work.

The Allegheny Front: After a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio last year, and chemicals were released throughout the community, the National Transportation Safety Board investigated what happened, and why. On Tuesday, the agency will hold a meeting to vote on its findings. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports on one of the issues: whether Norfolk Southern provided all relevant information to decision makers as the disaster was unfolding.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

