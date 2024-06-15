Your Weekend is here: 55 years of dance and other stories in WYSO's weekly radio magazine

55 Years Of Dance And Counting: Earlier this year, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company selected Debbie Blunden-Diggs as its Chief Executive and Artistic Director. DCDC was founded by her mom, Geraldine Blunden, 55 years ago. Debbie has served in the organization since she was 12 years old. She has served as a dancer, choreographer, and Chief Artistic & Producing Director, and tells WYSO she has learned a lot straddling both worlds of dance and arts administration. In this interview with Jerry Kenney, she talks about how she’s approaching her latest role.

Pharmacy Closures Causing Concern: Several pharmacies have closed down in Ohio this year. The latest came in the Dayton area, with Walgreens and Rite Aid closing locations last month, and four more are scheduled to close across Ohio before the month is over. This comes amidst hundreds of drug store closures around the country over the past year. Ngozi Cole, with Ohio newsroom member station WYSO, reports.

Made In Ohio: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, they’re celebrating “Made in Ohio May” — the products, art and ideas born in the Buckeye State. In the first of two stories from this series we travel to a workshop in the foothills of Appalachia with Erin Gottsacker. Then in our 2nd story, we’ll hit the road with Kendall Crawford and visit a western Ohio farm town.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.