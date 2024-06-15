© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Your Weekend is here: 55 years of dance and other stories in WYSO's weekly radio magazine

By Jerry Kenney
Published June 15, 2024 at 11:02 AM EDT
WW pic morning oliver
Jerry Kenney
/
WYSO Public Radio

Check out our extended interview with DCDC director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs as host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

55 Years Of Dance And Counting: Earlier this year, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company selected Debbie Blunden-Diggs as its Chief Executive and Artistic Director. DCDC was founded by her mom, Geraldine Blunden, 55 years ago. Debbie has served in the organization since she was 12 years old. She has served as a dancer, choreographer, and Chief Artistic & Producing Director, and tells WYSO she has learned a lot straddling both worlds of dance and arts administration. In this interview with Jerry Kenney, she talks about how she’s approaching her latest role.

Pharmacy Closures Causing Concern: Several pharmacies have closed down in Ohio this year. The latest came in the Dayton area, with Walgreens and Rite Aid closing locations last month, and four more are scheduled to close across Ohio before the month is over. This comes amidst hundreds of drug store closures around the country over the past year. Ngozi Cole, with Ohio newsroom member station WYSO, reports.

Made In Ohio: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, they’re celebrating “Made in Ohio May” — the products, art and ideas born in the Buckeye State. In the first of two stories from this series we travel to a workshop in the foothills of Appalachia with Erin Gottsacker. Then in our 2nd story, we’ll hit the road with Kendall Crawford and visit a western Ohio farm town.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
