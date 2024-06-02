After incarceration: How do we deal with these men and these women when they come home, how did the children deal with their parents?

Yellow Springs Hardware: In downtown Yellow Springs, there’s a hardware store. The management hosts gardening lessons. They’re also hosting blues concerts and improv comedy. Growing its popularity in the village as an unexpected gathering place. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds says this kind of creativity is now a necessity for many small businesses…

DOUGLAS WORLD CRUISE: 2024 is the 100th anniversary of the US Army’s first “Around the World” Flight. WYSO Community Voices Producer and local aviation commentator Dan Patterson says some preparation for that flight happened here in the Miami Valley at McCook Field.

Criminal Justice Conversations: Chazidy Robinson’s journey into criminal justice reform began in 2018. As the spouse of an incarcerated person, she saw what her then-husband went through. Robinson is now a researcher. She’s advocating for there to be a formal diagnosis for his struggle – one that he and many other system-impacted people go through. The name is post-incarceration syndrome. The term refers to a wide range of difficulties that can arise after being imprisoned. This can include anything from post-traumatic stress, to depression and anxiety, to relationship issues, and more. Robinson, who is executive director of the SOAR 4031 Foundation, sat down with ComVox Producer Mary Evans to share more.

Made In Ohio: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This month, they’re celebrating “Made in Ohio May” — the products, art and ideas born in the Buckeye State.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.