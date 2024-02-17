"All those years later, it still hurt her, and I just wish she was here to see it. It would have helped her a lot.”

Korean War Soldier Returns Home: In February 1950, 18-year-old Billy DeBord of Miamisburg joined the Army. Billy’s unit was deployed to Korea on July 18 of that year where the war between north and south Korea had begun just weeks earlier. One week after his deployment, on July 25th, Billy was reported missing in action. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney has more on the story of the soldier’s 70 year journey home.

POW/MIA Past Conflicts Repatriations: Today we’ll hear more about the military’s service member recovery efforts from Greg Gardner. He is a branch chief in the U.S. Army Human Resource Command’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Division. In this interview, he talks about the history and scope of the identification program.

Studio Visit 4 - A Tale of Two Brothers: Today on Studio Visit, we meet sculptors and twin brothers Kyle and Kelly Phelps at the University of Dayton. As producer Susan Byrnes discovers, they learned their craft in art school AND the auto factory.

Miami Valley Celebrates - Marie's Candies: For Valentine’s Day this past week, WYSO producer Jason Reynolds went candy shopping and found himself in the village of West Liberty up in Logan County, where Marie’s Candies has become an institution - a place for chocolate and local legends.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

