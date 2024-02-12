“When the overseer caught her in the middle of the night..."

Kuk Sool Won Of Dayton: We have a story about how one local woman learned new skills in her 40s – and now 20 years later, she’s using those skills to help people of all ages - And changing their lives.

Studio Visit 3 - Textile Artist Christina Pereyma: Today, on Studio Visit, we hear from textile artist Christina Pereyma (Per RAY mah), who comes from a family of artists. This story is about Christina and her mother, the late artist Aka Pereyma. Here’s producer Susan Byrnes.

Everyday People - Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy: Everyday People is our series that spotlights the jobs, and people doing them, that form the fabric of our everyday lives. In this story Renee Wilde travels down the backroads of Greene County to discover a small, roadside dairy that has made a big impact in this rural community.

Black History Month - Charles Fox: WCSU General manager Charles Fox will deliver a performance tomorrow tracing his family’s history. He tells WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley he visited his grandfather’s West Virginia farm as a child, where he learned about his enslaved ancestors. And a warning, this story discusses enslavement and suicide.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

