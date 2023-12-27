"The Dobson's fruit cake has endured family moves, power outages in 2008 in the aftermath of hurricane Ike, and deep freezers."

Miami Valley Celebrates: If there’s one sure sign of Christmas in Dayton, it’s the Tree of Light at Carillon Park. Each year, as the holidays approach, 20,000 lights are strung down from the Carillon Bell Tower, creating a giant Christmas tree on the Dayton skyline, just South of downtown, across from the University of Dayton Arena. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds has our story…

A 50-Year-old Fruit Cake: This weekend--one Springfield couple will celebrate their golden anniversary. And the main attraction is the topper of their original wedding cake. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley sat down with John and Janet Dobson to learn more about their amazing bakery treat that’s endured five decades.

Overseeing The Forest for The Trees: A lot of people have already strung their Christmas trees with lights for the holidays. In Yellow Springs, there is a high school group called School Forest that grows and nurtures pine trees all year long - And they have been doing it for seventy five years. Culture Couch producer David Seitz visited the Glen Helen Forest preserve to bring us the story.

Darke County Chocolatier: Coming up next is a tale from a small town on the edge of our listening area. In Darke County’s Union City, WYSO Community Voices producer Jim Kale found something unexpected: a French-Canadian chocolatier who has created a unique product that now brings pleasure to eyes and sweet tooths far and wide.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Each winter, one Ohio town transforms into something out of a Charles Dickens novel complete with costumed characters and horse carriage rides.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack, in the last days of Early Winter in the time of the Mistletoe Moon and the time of the sun in Capricorn.