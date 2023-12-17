© 2023 WYSO
"You don't know who you're talking to but what you do know is it's someone that's trained, it's someone who cares."

By Jerry Kenney
Published December 17, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST
Jerry Kenney
/
WYSO Public Radio

A warm Line of support, lunch heros, and 50 years as an arts champion. Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Everyday People - The Ladies Who Lunch: Everyday People is WYSO’s series that spotlights the jobs - and people doing them - that form the fabric of our everyday lives, but often go unrecognized. Renee Wilde traveled to the Stephen Bell Elementary school in Bellbrook at lunch time to talk to the cafeteria staff who the students, and parents, call 'Lunch Heros.'

Warm Line: The Holiday season is a cheery time for many of us. For others, it is a difficult time. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley speaks with clinical therapist Kimberly Priestern who explains why.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Learn to make potato latkes the Larder way. Jeremy Umansky, owner and head chef at Larder, a delicatessen and bakery in Cleveland, teaches his stripped down latke recipe for the Hanukkah season.

Cultureworks 50 Year Anniversary: Culture Works is celebrating its 50 years as the United Arts Fund and local arts agency serving southwest Ohio Curtis Bowman is the organization's director of engagement and tells WYSO how the mission has changed over the last 50 years and what’s ahead in 2024.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
