"You don't know who you're talking to but what you do know is it's someone that's trained, it's someone who cares."

Everyday People - The Ladies Who Lunch: Everyday People is WYSO’s series that spotlights the jobs - and people doing them - that form the fabric of our everyday lives, but often go unrecognized. Renee Wilde traveled to the Stephen Bell Elementary school in Bellbrook at lunch time to talk to the cafeteria staff who the students, and parents, call 'Lunch Heros.'

Warm Line: The Holiday season is a cheery time for many of us. For others, it is a difficult time. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley speaks with clinical therapist Kimberly Priestern who explains why.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Learn to make potato latkes the Larder way. Jeremy Umansky, owner and head chef at Larder, a delicatessen and bakery in Cleveland, teaches his stripped down latke recipe for the Hanukkah season.

Cultureworks 50 Year Anniversary: Culture Works is celebrating its 50 years as the United Arts Fund and local arts agency serving southwest Ohio Curtis Bowman is the organization's director of engagement and tells WYSO how the mission has changed over the last 50 years and what’s ahead in 2024.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.