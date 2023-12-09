"I'm gonna tell you all our secrets? I'm gonna tell you about it, and how I feel at night when I lay down and stare at the ceiling? Nah, probably not."

Today From The Ohio Newsroom, A Castle Of Christmas Movie Memories: Castle Noel in northeast Ohio is the home to the “Miracle on 34th Street” Santa costume, the snowman from “Christmas with the Kranks,” and life-sized animatronic reindeer. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports...that’s just the beginning.

The Loneliest Road In Ohio: Geotab has used data from the U.S. federal government’s Highway Performance Monitoring System to come up with the least-traveled road in every state. State route 571 earned the title for the loneliest road in Ohio. Renee Wilde takes us on a road trip down this 50 mile stretch of asphalt that runs diagonally from the border of Indiana to just outside of New Carlisle.

Veterans Voices: In this season’s second installment of Veterans' Voices, lead producer Seth Gordon spoke with Marine Corps Veteran, Steven Strain. Strain served in Iraq and suicide has affected him and his unit post-deployment. He believes that to prevent veteran suicide, former service members need to take care of each other. We will begin this piece with Strain reading the names of the people in his unit who have died by suicide.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom, The Polar Express: Each December, a tiny museum in northwest Ohio puts on an elaborate display celebrating a Christmas icon. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

