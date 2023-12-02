"When my parents were here in the 60s...., everybody was inclusive and we never had any racial strife."

Culture Couch - The Art Book Circle: As we enter into the season of giving, there’s a group in Yellow Springs that has been giving away their art in a circle all year long. Each person starts with a book of blank pages. They create art in any medium to fill a two-page spread in the book. Then they pass the book to the next person to fill pages in their book, each month for a year. Culture Couch producer David Seitz tells the story of the Art Book Circle.

Loud As The Rolling Sea - Marcus Johnson & Michelle Mason on Gabby's BBQ: Today we have the season premiere of Loud As The Rolling Sea–a series on WYSO that presents the stories of Black people's everyday lives, past and present, in Yellow Springs. Here is Loud As The Rolling Sea lead producer Kevin McGruder. *Loud As The Rolling Sea is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. The series is part of the larger Yellow Springs Civil Rights Oral History Project.

Evan Miller’s Outside Presents: Midday Music Host Evan Miller stops by to talk about the first Outside Presents show - a concert series he’s been working on and is now making its debut on Sunday December 10, 2023.

Looking Ahead With Ohio’s 529 Plan: Nationally, the total college student loan debt is almost two-trillion dollars. In Ohio–that amount is almost 35 thousand per student. But it’s possible to get ahead of mounting school debt. It’s called the 529 Plan, a way parents can save in advance for education. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Trisha Good, executive director of the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority. According to Good, this strategy offers a range of benefits to individuals and to families.

Today From The Ohio Newsroom: Utility scale solar is expanding in Ohio, raising concerns it will take away land from traditional agriculture. Some think agrivoltaics may be the solution.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

