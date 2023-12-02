"When my parents were here in the 60s...., everybody was inclusive and we never had any racial strife."

Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's <a href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1700106255029,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1700106255029,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"linkText":"Alpha Rhythms","attributes":[],"attachSourceUrl":false,"item":{"_ref":"00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012","_type":"a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"_id":"0000018b-d63a-dfc6-abdf-dfbe6ce40000","_type":"c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2"},"_id":"0000018b-d63a-dfc6-abdf-dfbe6cdc0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Alpha Rhythms</a> in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several <a href="https://www.wyso.org/tags/radio-drama" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db4610037" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/tags/radio-drama" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1700106588060,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1700106588060,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"linkText":"radio dramas and specials ","attributes":[],"attachSourceUrl":false,"item":{"_ref":"00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db4610037","_type":"90602a54-e7fb-3b69-8e25-236e50f8f7f5"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"_id":"0000018b-d63e-dfc6-abdf-dfbe3eb70000","_type":"c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2"},"_id":"0000018b-d63e-dfc6-abdf-dfbe3eae0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">radio dramas and specials </a>. In 2009 Jerry received the <i>Best Feature</i> award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors <i>Best Anchor/News Host</i> award. His current, <i>heart-felt projects</i> include the occasional series <a href="https://www.wyso.org/bulletin-board-diaries" data-cms-id="00000170-40ee-d1f3-a978-efefab560019" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/bulletin-board-diaries" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1700105646045,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1700105646045,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"linkText":"Bulletin Board Diaries,","attributes":[],"attachSourceUrl":false,"item":{"_ref":"00000170-40ee-d1f3-a978-efefab560019","_type":"d1727c64-eb79-33e0-9ca3-a1d92b0aa7b7"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"_id":"0000018b-d631-d0b8-adbf-f73b07830000","_type":"c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2"},"_id":"0000018b-d631-d0b8-adbf-f73b077a0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">Bulletin Board Diaries,</a> which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.