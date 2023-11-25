© 2023 WYSO
In childhood, he faced racism with anger and fists, then landed a punch that could have sent him to prison. (WYSO Weekend)

By Jerry Kenney
Published November 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
WYSO Weekend Heid Rd.
Jerry Kenney

Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Silent Disco: Picture this: You’re out at a party with your friends, dancing. And, every person is wearing a pair of headphones, each tuned to a different music station. This is a “silent disco,” a style of party devised by British ravers to dodge noise ordinances. For Culture Couch, Peter Day takes us inside Dayton’s Yellow Cab Tavern for a Friday night silent disco.

Justice, Anger, Laughter and Racism: After a childhood in which he fought the racism he faced with anger, heart and fists, John Booth landed a punch that could have sent him to prison. Yet the poet, musician and spoken word artist came to control his anger and continue his family’s generations-long fight against racism. WYSO reporter Tom Stafford offers us this story of Justice, Anger, Laughter and Racism – A Conversation with John Booth.

Dayton Youth Radio: This week on Dayton Youth Radio we'll listen to an interview with Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winner Brad Kessler and students from Tippecanoe High School. Kessler’s winning novel “North” follows the lives of a Vermont monk, a Somali refugee, and an Afghan war veteran. Here's youth radio project manager Basim Blunt.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Stay Connected
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's <a href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/show/alpha-rhythms" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1700106255029,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1700106255029,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Alpha Rhythms&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db0470012&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d63a-dfc6-abdf-dfbe6ce40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d63a-dfc6-abdf-dfbe6cdc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Alpha Rhythms</a> in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several <a href="https://www.wyso.org/tags/radio-drama" data-cms-id="00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db4610037" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/tags/radio-drama" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1700106588060,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1700106588060,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;radio dramas and specials &quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000173-5825-d855-adf7-dc6db4610037&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;90602a54-e7fb-3b69-8e25-236e50f8f7f5&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d63e-dfc6-abdf-dfbe3eb70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d63e-dfc6-abdf-dfbe3eae0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">radio dramas and specials </a>. In 2009 Jerry received the <i>Best Feature</i> award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors <i>Best Anchor/News Host</i> award. His current, <i>heart-felt projects</i> include the occasional series <a href="https://www.wyso.org/bulletin-board-diaries" data-cms-id="00000170-40ee-d1f3-a978-efefab560019" data-cms-href="https://www.wyso.org/bulletin-board-diaries" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1700105646045,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1700105646045,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-6996-d6e0-a3fc-69bf72010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Bulletin Board Diaries,&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-40ee-d1f3-a978-efefab560019&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;d1727c64-eb79-33e0-9ca3-a1d92b0aa7b7&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d631-d0b8-adbf-f73b07830000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-d631-d0b8-adbf-f73b077a0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Bulletin Board Diaries,</a> which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
