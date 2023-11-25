In childhood, he faced racism with anger and fists, then landed a punch that could have sent him to prison. (WYSO Weekend)

Silent Disco: Picture this: You’re out at a party with your friends, dancing. And, every person is wearing a pair of headphones, each tuned to a different music station. This is a “silent disco,” a style of party devised by British ravers to dodge noise ordinances. For Culture Couch, Peter Day takes us inside Dayton’s Yellow Cab Tavern for a Friday night silent disco.

Justice, Anger, Laughter and Racism: After a childhood in which he fought the racism he faced with anger, heart and fists, John Booth landed a punch that could have sent him to prison. Yet the poet, musician and spoken word artist came to control his anger and continue his family’s generations-long fight against racism. WYSO reporter Tom Stafford offers us this story of Justice, Anger, Laughter and Racism – A Conversation with John Booth.

Dayton Youth Radio: This week on Dayton Youth Radio we'll listen to an interview with Dayton Literary Peace Prize Winner Brad Kessler and students from Tippecanoe High School. Kessler’s winning novel “North” follows the lives of a Vermont monk, a Somali refugee, and an Afghan war veteran. Here's youth radio project manager Basim Blunt.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.