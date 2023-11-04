© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

The Last Waltz returns and more audio highlights in this WYSO Weekend

By Jerry Kenney
Published November 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
WYSO Weekend WW Pic John Bryan
Jerry Kenney

Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Our stories this weekend include:

Dayton Marcos Negro League: The World Series starts tomorrow (Fri). Meanwhile, baseball historians and fans have had new opportunities to learn about a dormant part of the history of the sport in the Miami Valley: The Dayton Marcos of the Negro League. WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices producer Dave Barber explores the expanding legacy of Black baseball, and how there is still more to learn.

The WYSO Race Project: From the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, this series invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and controversial. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Adriane Miller and Charles Averett.

Everyday People - Traffic Flaggers: Everyday People is WYSO’s series that looks at jobs that support municipalities and counties which are often taken for granted. But when woven together, these are the jobs that support our everyday lives and a functioning society. Today, Renee Wilde travels along the backroads of Clark County to talk to a traffic flagger for a company that paves country roads.

The Last Waltz Returns: The 2023 production of Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live will be held at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, OH on Wednesday, November 22nd. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt stops by to tell us all about it!

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Stay Connected
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney