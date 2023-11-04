The Last Waltz returns and more audio highlights in this WYSO Weekend

Our stories this weekend include:

Dayton Marcos Negro League: The World Series starts tomorrow (Fri). Meanwhile, baseball historians and fans have had new opportunities to learn about a dormant part of the history of the sport in the Miami Valley: The Dayton Marcos of the Negro League. WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices producer Dave Barber explores the expanding legacy of Black baseball, and how there is still more to learn.

The WYSO Race Project: From the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, this series invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and controversial. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Adriane Miller and Charles Averett.

Everyday People - Traffic Flaggers: Everyday People is WYSO’s series that looks at jobs that support municipalities and counties which are often taken for granted. But when woven together, these are the jobs that support our everyday lives and a functioning society. Today, Renee Wilde travels along the backroads of Clark County to talk to a traffic flagger for a company that paves country roads.

The Last Waltz Returns: The 2023 production of Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live will be held at the Victoria Theatre in Dayton, OH on Wednesday, November 22nd. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt stops by to tell us all about it!

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.