Tale spinning terrors revisited, pumpkin moons, and the paranormal await in this WYSO Weekend

The History of Halloween: WYSO’s Jason Reynolds is launching a new series called Miami Valley Celebrates. He’ll be traveling the area to learn the origins of popular holidays, as well as the unique ways they’re celebrated in the Miami Valley. Today, for Halloween, Wright State History professor Noleen McIlvenna — who grew up in Northern Ireland — explains how an ancient Celtic holiday has changed and stayed the same over the centuries.

Tale Spinning Terrors: Frighten up your holiday with 'edge of your seat' storytelling and holiday music in excerpt from our 2014 hour-long Halloween special with The Yellow Springs Tale Spinners. We'll hear Lisa Holmes recitation of 'Creepy Man.'

Small-town Pride in the Paranormal: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. And each Friday this month, they’ve explored the spooky side of Ohio. In this episode, they take us just down the road to the ‘most haunted village in Ohio’: Waynesville. The quaint village is known for its rows of antique shops, its Sauerkraut Festival – and its ghosts. And, the village isn’t shying away from its spooky reputation. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports.

Foy's Halloween and Variety Store: And what’s Halloween without costumes? Ghouls and gals are making the annual pilgrimage to Foy's Halloween and Variety Store. The 94-year-old family run business is the oldest store in Fairborn, and it’s become such a popular Halloween destination that over the years the Foy’s have added two costume shops, a haunted house supply store and a haunted museum to this city block. Here’s a reprise of Producer Renee Wilde’s visit there last Halloween season.

Poor Will’s Almanack: For the days of middle fall, the time of the pumpkin moon and the time of the sun in autumn's Scorpio halfway between equinox and winter solstice.