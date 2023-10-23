Dancers, Deer, and Desoto Bass in your October 21 - 22, 2023 'Weekend'

The Dayton Ballet's New Season: Striving for the ideal body has always troubled ballet dancers. Some say it can be even harder for Black dancers. This is changing, though. The new artistic director of the Dayton Ballet, Brandon Ragland, has been part of this shift. For Culture Couch, David Seitz went to a rehearsal and has this story.

West Dayton Stories To Visit DeSoto Bass: Today, we preview the upcoming season of West Dayton Stories. When we remember a place, we conjure up the people, the sounds, and the buildings. In this case, low brick apartments built in the 1940s. We visit DeSoto Bass in this season of West Dayton Stories, the city’s oldest and largest public housing complex. The stories from this place are tender and troubled, and reveal some of the history of Dayton’s African American West Side. Lead Producer, Mary Evans gives us a preview.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom, Ohio Horror Films: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. I

Chronic Wasting Disease - A ‘heads up’ for Hunters: Deer Hunters are being asked to get familiar with protocols put in place to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease among deer populations. The fatal disease can affect white tailed and mule deer, but also elk, moose and reindeer. It has been detected in 31 different states, including Ohio. With hunting season underway, we spoke with Krysten Schuler - a wildlife disease ecologist and director of the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. She tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney how hunters can help in the fight against chronic wasting disease.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s New Executive Director: The Downtown Dayton Partnership supports the economic growth of the City’s center by bringing businesses, and visitors, downtown. The organization has a new executive director. WYSO’s Mike Frazier talks with Katie Meyer about her background and why businesses should locate to Downtown Dayton.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

