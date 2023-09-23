Community resources, chemical breakdowns, and communing with neighbors through food in your September 23 - 24, 2023 'Weekend'

Everyday People - Librarians Evolve With Community: The Boston Public Library, which opened in 1854, is generally considered the first public library. Its statement of purpose basically says: Every citizen has the right of free access to community-owned resources. That’s still the founding principle among today’s public libraries, but their role has also changed to evolve with the current needs, as Renee Wilde found out during a chat with three Dayton Metro librarians for WYSO’s series Everyday People.

How Boxing Lessons Help Some People with Parkinson’s Disease: We often hear about people “fighting a disease.” In Dayton, some people with Parkinson’s are using boxing lessons to help battle their symptoms. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds went to the gym to find out why boxing works for so many people in the Parkinson’s community…

Evictions Rise and a Tenant Union Forms: A down economy and rising inflation have led to an upsurge in evictions for renters across the country. Reporter Cory Frolik with the Dayton Daily News

recently reported on the situation here in Ohio. In this conversation with WYSO, he talks about what he's found, and what some community members are trying to do about it.

Today from The Ohio News Network: PFAS are toxic chemicals that come from the creation of a laundry list of everyday items: cookware, cosmetics, food wrappers. And long-term exposure to even just a tiny amount of the man-made chemicals can pose health risks, like decreased fertility and some types of cancer.

These chemicals have been detected in more than 50 Ohio communities’ drinking water systems. A team of scientists at the University of Dayton Research Institute is hoping to help by looking at how to eradicate these chemicals completely.

The Plant Kindness Project: With everything that’s going on in the world right now we can all use a little more kindness. Amanda Rutan (Rootin) is using her family's farm - and her skills as a gardener - to help spread smiles in her community. Renee Wilde is back found out, Rutan’s (Rootin) acts of kindness are growing and taking root in other communities,

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.