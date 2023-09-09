Buses, backyards and bluegrass in your September 9 - 10, 2023 'Weekend' highlights....

School Bus Safety: Nine states have some kind of seat belt law or requirement for school buses. Ohio does not. In the Buckeye State this issue is getting renewed attention in the wake of a fatal school bus crash last month in Clark County. An 11-year-old boy died on the first day of classes when a minivan struck his Northwestern Local Schools bus, causing it to roll over. That bus wasn’t equipped with seat belts. Now Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has set up a new task force to study school bus safety. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley digs into all sides of this debate.

Sniff Spot - The Airbnb For Dogs?: Move over Airbnb, there’s a new crowdsourcing app in town. Sniff Spot allows dog lovers to share their yards with other dog owners. For a fee, members can register their backyards as private dog parks that are rented by the hour. The app, which was launched in Seattle, is quickly catching on with dog lovers, and some members report making twenty five hundred dollars a month renting their yards as puppy playgrounds. Renee Wilde visited a popular Sniff Spot in Groveport.

A Bluegrass Music Break: Last weekend - On September 2nd - the Cab Grass Bluegrass music festival kicked off at The Yellow Cab Tavern. It was a celebration of our region's rich history of Bluegrass and Americana music. Members from two of the groups that played that festival recently visited the WYSO Studios and we thought we’d give you a taste of what Kaleidescope listeners heard. Up first we’ll hear from The Shady Pine, a five-piece Dayton based Bluegrass band. Then, Benjamin Luckhaupt, a member of My Brother's Keeper, a progressive Bluegrass band from Cincinnati, performs one of the tunes that he shared with the YSO Audience.

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

