Check out our 2023 Labor Day 'Weekend' audio highlights!

Everyday People - Traffic Signs of The Times: Everyday People is WYSO’s News Series that shines a spotlight on the jobs we take for granted. Today Renee Wilde takes a look at the folks who maintain the roadways, traffic signals and road signage in Greene County, and learns a cautionary tale about why you shouldn’t try to steal street signs.

The Ohio School Bus Task Force: The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will begin meeting next month. Governor Mike DeWine created it after an 11-year-old student from Northwestern Local Schools died in a school bus crash last week in Clark County. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with the chair of the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group–Andy Wilson, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. He says the committee will hold public meetings as it interviews experts and examines issues linked to school bus safety.

Boatorcycle!: The airplane, the cash register, the stepladder, the parking meter and the pop top beverage can are all inventions that came from Dayton. You can now add boatorcycle to the list with east Dayton resident Austin Bentoski’s street-legal combination of a watercraft and a scooter. Renee Wilde went to Bentoski’s home in Riverside to see the unique bike.

Hartman Rock Garden Executive Director: The Hartman Rock Garden in Springfield recently appointed Kevin Rose as the organization’s first Executive Director. The popular garden is a nationally-recognized eclectic folk-art site built by hand between 1932 and 1944 by former resident Ben Hartman. In this conversation with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, Rose, who is an historian, talks about his goals for the garden.

Nature Calls: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

