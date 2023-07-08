Check out your July 8 - 9, 2023 'Weekend' audio highlights here....

Volunteers Restore Historic Civil War Veteran Gardens: Before his assassination--One of the last bills President Abraham Lincoln signed into law created three Asylums to house disabled veterans of the civil war. The Central Branch in Dayton was affectionately called the “Mother Home” due to its large patient population. It was also a popular tourist attraction, thanks in part to elaborate gardens created by and tended by the Veterans. But over decades—those beautiful gardens fell into disrepair. Now a group of volunteers are uncovering the garden’s original foundations and are restoring them to their former glory. WYSO’s Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Bulletin Board Diaries - Janes of All Trades: In today’s Bulletin Board Diaries, a business card posted inside a local eatery leads us to a local, female–owned and operated contracting business. Jerry Kenney has the story.

Snap Benefits Feature: Back in February, a temporary boost to SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps, ended. With the extra cash gone, some anti-hunger advocates fear it will push many households over a “hunger cliff”. But the issue runs deeper. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports how some advocates say the public assistance system as a whole doesn’t work as it should. He then speaks about it with The Ohio Newsrooms’ Clare Roth.

West Dayton Stories: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Center producer Mary Evans introduces this week's commentary.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.