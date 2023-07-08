© 2023 WYSO
Check out your July 8 - 9, 2023 'Weekend' audio highlights here....

By Jerry Kenney
Published July 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT

Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Volunteers Restore Historic Civil War Veteran Gardens: Before his assassination--One of the last bills President Abraham Lincoln signed into law created three Asylums to house disabled veterans of the civil war. The Central Branch in Dayton was affectionately called the “Mother Home” due to its large patient population. It was also a popular tourist attraction, thanks in part to elaborate gardens created by and tended by the Veterans. But over decades—those beautiful gardens fell into disrepair. Now a group of volunteers are uncovering the garden’s original foundations and are restoring them to their former glory. WYSO’s Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Bulletin Board Diaries - Janes of All Trades: In today’s Bulletin Board Diaries, a business card posted inside a local eatery leads us to a local, female–owned and operated contracting business. Jerry Kenney has the story.

Snap Benefits Feature: Back in February, a temporary boost to SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps, ended. With the extra cash gone, some anti-hunger advocates fear it will push many households over a “hunger cliff”. But the issue runs deeper. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports how some advocates say the public assistance system as a whole doesn’t work as it should. He then speaks about it with The Ohio Newsrooms’ Clare Roth.

West Dayton Stories: West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Center producer Mary Evans introduces this week's commentary.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
