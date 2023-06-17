© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

Check out your 'Weekend' audio highlights for June 17 - 18, 2023!

By Jerry Kenney
Published June 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Bulletin Board Diaries: A business card posted outside a grocery store leads us to a woman who’s work with Veterans grew out of the relationship she had with her father.

Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus Celebrates 20 Years of Song: For twenty years, The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus has been entertaining audiences. Now they are giving back with a free concert celebrating their anniversary. Culture Couch Producer David Seitz tells their story.

A Century of Book Mobiles: Dayton Metro library is celebrating a century of bookmobile service this year. Early Dayton library director, Electra C Doren, wanted to get books into the hands of people. She bought a Ford Truck and added shelves and created the first “bookmobile” to serve the state. We asked Jim Kahle to take a ride for Culture Couch.  

Today from The Ohio News Network: Bellefontaine residents want to classify drag performance as adult entertainment. It would impact ‘The Olive Tree’, the only gay bar in Logan County.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
